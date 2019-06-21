Several Region 8 standouts in Conway for AHSCA All-Star weekend

Some of the top seniors in the Natural State get one more opportunity to represent their high school.
AHSCA All-Star Games are being played Friday & Saturday at the University of Central Arkansas. The schedules and rosters are below
AHSCA All-Star Weekend
Friday 4:00pm: Baseball
Friday 4:00pm: Softball
Friday 5:00pm: Girls Soccer
Friday 6:00pm: Volleyball
Friday 7:00pm: Boys Soccer
Saturday 1:00pm: Girls Basketball
Saturday 3:00pm: Boys Basketball
Saturday 6:00pm: Football
