Several Region 8 standouts in Conway for AHSCA All-Star weekend
By Chris Hudgison | June 21, 2019 at 3:44 PM CDT - Updated June 21 at 3:44 PM

Some of the top seniors in the Natural State get one more opportunity to represent their high school.

AHSCA All-Star Games are being played Friday & Saturday at the University of Central Arkansas. The schedules and rosters are below

AHSCA All-Star Weekend

Friday 4:00pm: Baseball

Friday 4:00pm: Softball

Friday 5:00pm: Girls Soccer

Friday 6:00pm: Volleyball

Friday 7:00pm: Boys Soccer

Saturday 1:00pm: Girls Basketball

Saturday 3:00pm: Boys Basketball

Saturday 6:00pm: Football

Baseball Roster

Softball Roster

Soccer Roster

Volleyball Roster

Basketball Rosters

Football Roster

