Solar powered partnership brightens Arkansas school’s future

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 school district has come up with a bright idea to save on its electricity bill.
Stone Creek Solar of Jonesboro announced Thursday it would build a 766-kilowatt solar power plant adjacent to Buffalo Island School District in Monette.
Superintendent Gaylon Taylor said the facility “will generate the majority of the district’s electricity needs” over the next 25 years.
According to a social media post, the plant will offset 95 percent of the district’s electricity demand.
“Cost savings to the district for the 20-year agreement will be over $500,000,” said Taylor.
He added that Stone Creek located the land adjacent to the school, then designed and engineered a system that fits BIC’s needs.
“The only thing the school is responsible for is paying less on its current utility expenses,” Taylor said.
It is expected to be the largest solar array built for a school district in Arkansas.
“The plant will have more than 2,200 solar panels adjacent to the school,” said John Sawyer of Stone Creek Solar. “The power produced from this plant over the next 25 years will lessen the schools carbon footprint equivalent to planting 685,000 trees, or eliminating emissions of 28 million pounds of coal burned.”
Stone Creek Solar will build, own and operate the power plant on 4.5 acres of land next to the school.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.