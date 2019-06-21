Southside opens new City Hall

SOUTHSIDE, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s nothing like having a place of your own.
After years of meeting all over the city, Southside officials now have their own City Hall.
The first meeting was actually held earlier this year, but non-stop rain delayed the ribbon cutting to June 10. Mayor Ray Bowman told Region 8 News that the new city hall was possible due to the community’s help.
“The building fulfills our commitment to the city,” said Bowman. “We did what we said we would do.”
The building houses the mayor’s office, treasurer, city council and more offices.
Mayor Bowman said he talked to multiple mayors around the state to make sure it had everything they would need including a kitchen, a fireproof vault for city records and plenty of space to build more, if desired.
The plan for Southside is to continue to build a solid foundation so that the generations to come can build an even stronger self-sufficient Southside.
“It gives us a real identity. People know we’re a new city, and we are planning for the future and we are here,” said Bowman.
