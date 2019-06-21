State’s third medical marijuana dispensary opens in Clinton

CLINTON, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Arkansas’ third medical marijuana dispensary opened its doors in Clinton on Thursday.
Arkansas Natural Products halted sales at the dispensary for awhile after unexpected computer issues, according to Little Rock television station KARK.
The dispensary provided pizza and water for patients.
Carmaleta McMurray was the first in line, arriving at 7 a.m. and being the first sale at 1 p.m.
“We waited about three hours to get the computers going. I’ve had about a 6-hour wait here today,” McMurray told KARK.
The Van Buren County Judge says he sees the monetary benefit that the dispensary will have on the community.
“I see this as a good step forward to our budget crisis,” Van Buren County Judge Dale James told KARK. “We welcome the new business and we welcome the jobs.”
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.