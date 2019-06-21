Supreme Court tosses murder conviction of African American inmate

The court’s 7-2 decision Friday says the removal of black prospective jurors violated the rights of inmate Curtis Flowers.

This Aug. 3, 2017 photo provided by Mississippi Department of Corrections shows Curtis Flowers, whose murder case has gone to trial six times. The U.S. Supreme Court will consider on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, whether District Attorney Doug Evans' history in prosecuting the case, should figure in determining Flowers' latest conviction by a jury of 11 whites and African-American is flawed. (Source: Mississippi Department of Corrections File via AP)
By Morgan Howard | June 21, 2019 at 9:24 AM CDT - Updated June 21 at 10:39 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is throwing out the murder conviction and death sentence for a black man in Mississippi because of a prosecutor's efforts to keep African Americans off the jury. The defendant already has been tried six times and now could face a seventh trial.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote the court’s majority opinion. Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

