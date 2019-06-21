Valley View & Arkansas alum Matt Walters named Clemson assistant tennis coach

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Blazer and Razorback is working his way up the coaching ranks. Matt Walters was named the Clemson assistant tennis coach Friday afternoon.
Walters heads to the ACC after spending the last 2 seasons at Central Florida in the same role. He’s also had stops at Mississippi State and the IMG Academy.
He said the following in a statement: "When Robbie Weiss shared his vision for Clemson men’s tennis with me, I knew instantly that I wanted to be a part of the Clemson Family. I look forward to investing in these young men on and off the court, while helping Robbie build Clemson back to national prominence.”
