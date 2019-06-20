West Memphis City Council approves $12M funding for new projects

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon has big plans for his city.
The city council gave the green light to McClendon's laundry list of projects, aimed at boosting city services.
Thursday's vote is in favor of investing $12 million into the city of West Memphis.
It’s a project that will be mostly funded through the city's general fund. It also comes without a tax increase
A new courthouse, police substation, library and two new fire stations are all included in McClendon’s vision of a new West Memphis
These essential city services will be placed strategically along Broadway Avenue.
New buildings that are long overdue for West Memphis, according to the mayor.
"I am happy about the direction West Memphis is going. We haven't had a building built since 1974. I wasn't even born then. But, now we are about to have five new buildings,” said McClendon.
The new police substation and fire station three will be located on the east side of town.
They are soon to be among the first buildings visitors will see as they enter West Memphis.
“Station three, for a lack of uses, has been worn down. You know, mold, holes, cracks in the ceiling. The elements outside are coming inside the building. Those guys deserve it,” said Chief Dennis Brewer, West Memphis Fire Department.
The new substation will be located near an area where police are actively working to target crime.
“Any time we can push officers to other areas of town and have a place where citizens can come see us, I think it helps. I think it gets us more into the neighborhoods and once we get more into the neighborhoods, it's a benefit,” said Chief Robert Langston, West Memphis Police Department.
In the next 90 days, residents will start to see the changes as construction crews break ground on the projects.
Mayor McClendon says those projects are just the beginning of the renaissance the city will see.
