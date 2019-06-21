Trees down, power outages as storms approach

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A series of strong storms Friday snapped trees and power poles as power outages were reported in the region.
The storms moved into the area around 6 p.m. as a tree fell at Peachtree and 351, blocking the road.
Storm damage was also reported east of Arkansas State University and near Farrville curve.
Multiple power outages were reported on Friday night in the Trumann area.
Power has been restored for over 1,100 customers in the area.
According to the Entergy Arkansas website, nearly 750 people in the Leachville area are without power due to the weather.
Entergy Arkansas also reported that 1,865 customers in Independence County lost power, including people in the Cord, Charlotte and Sulphur Rock areas; while about 30 customers in Clay County in the Success area are without power.
Also, about 165 customers of Craighead Electric in Craighead and Greene counties are also without power.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.