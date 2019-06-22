Central Arkansas power outages continue as summer heat rolls in

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Power outages after Wednesday’s storms in Pulaski County are posing a problem as hot weather kicks off summer.
“Two days without power is doable, four days is miserable,” Jackson Prather told Little Rock television station KARK.
Prather returned home from college and this wasn’t how he was hoping to spend his break. When the lights went out, he left too.
KARK reports that officials say they always add additional deputies in areas that are without power, since more homes are empty and security systems are not activated.
But there are other issues besides staying cool.
“It’s hot and it’s going to waste all of our groceries, and we’re going to have to buy more groceries,” Prather said.
More than 1,700 Entergy crews worked around the state on Friday to restore power as quickly as possible.
