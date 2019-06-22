Church vandalized, leaving pews empty in Craighead County

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A church vandalized in Region 8 will keep them from having Sunday services.
The Alsup Baptist Church on County Road 625 was found ransacked and destroyed.
A broken front door, multiple broken windows and slashed church pews are what the person or persons involved left behind.
The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department was at the scene Saturday morning getting a statement and taking a report.
Rev. James Morgan said this isn’t the first time the church has been vandalized.
“In the last three or four years, we’ve had two total break-ins out here,” he said. “This is the worst one we’ve had.”
He predicts the damages to cost anywhere from $3,000-$5,000.
Morgan said the sheriff’s department plans to patrol the area more closely in the future.
“Maybe they will be able to pick up on what’s happening and be able to control it a little bit better,” he said.
When asked what he had to say to the person or persons who did this, Morgan said he wants the person or persons to tell what happened.
“Let them know that we are praying for them and hope they will come forth and own up to what they have done, and we will forgive them,” Morgan said.
The Alsup church is accepting donations at this time.
If you would like to send a donation, mail it to P.O. Box 429 Bay, Arkansas 72411.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.