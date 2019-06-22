Cookout held to help create positive experience between law enforcement, foster kids

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Several law enforcement agencies across Region 8 got together for a good cause Saturday.
The Foster Kids and Families Cookout had food and fun for foster kids and their families.
The cookout is for law enforcement and foster kids in Greene County to bond and connect.
Omer Overbay with DHS and Greene County Sheriff’s Department said the event was a success and hopes it will be so in the future.
“We want them to know that we are there for them and that law enforcement is there for them in a positive way,” he said.
Overbay said the relationship with law enforcement for foster kids is sometimes not good.
“We wanted to have a positive experience for foster kids, with law enforcement because sometimes it’s not positive,” he said.
In the future, Overbay said he hopes the program will spread into Craighead County.
