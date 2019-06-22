1 dead, 2 injured after tree falls on boat on Current River

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - One person has died and two other people injured after a tree fell on a boat in the Current River north of Van Buren, Missouri.
It happened on Friday, June 21 sometime before 4 p.m.
According to Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Kinder, there were three people in the boat. The two people were injured and taken to a Poplar Bluff hospital for treatment.
Sgt. Kinder said it can’t be confirmed right now it was due to the storm coming through the area.
Coroner Erik McSpadden said the man who was killed was from the Van Buren area and was well liked.
The National Park Service is investigating.
The coroner said it happened when the storms were blowing through, and it was quite windy.
