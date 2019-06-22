Decades old pumper truck gets replaced, new turnout gear for firefighters added

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) -There is a lot to celebrate in Brookland this week as area firefighters now have much needed equipment.
People gathered together at the Brookland Fire Protection District where they dedicated the fire department’s new pumper truck.
They also announced a $15,000 Rural Development grant that allowed them to upgrade much needed turnout protective gear for the volunteer firefighters.
Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones said it’s time to replace parts of the fire tools and gear.
“If I remember correctly, it’s possibly been about 10 years since some of this equipment has been replaced,” Jones said. “Some items might be newer than that, but it’s been several years. And the safety of these guys out fighting fires and out on the highways when they’re working wrecks, should be our number one priority. Their number one priority as being first responders is being protectors of us. We need to make sure they have what the gear they need to do their job correctly and safely.”
The new pumper truck has replaced an older 1980’s model truck and will hold double the amount of water as the older model.
“I can think of many incidents where they have worked to protect us,” Jones said. “One just as recently as yesterday was a combine fire. They were there, I think the response time was just a little over three minutes. Then, we also had a lady on the west side of town where a lawnmower exploded on a lady. And they were there in time that they kept her house from burning up. That response is for us and we need to make sure they’ve got top notch equipment to do their jobs with.”
Everyone also gathered at a reception for Assistant Fire Chief Bill Tripp after news about the grant and equipment was announced.
Chief Tripp decided he’s going to retire.
Thank you for all the years you’ve kept the citizens in your community safe.
