EPA Chief discusses impact of new measure on power plants across Arkansas

NEWARK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Trump administration signed a measure that will ease restrictions on coal-fired power plants.
It's an effort to revitalize the country's coal industry, but it's getting push back from environmentalists.
Gray T.V.'s Washington D.C. Bureau spoke exclusively with Environmental Protection Agency Chief Andrew Wheeler about how the new measure might impact a plant in Region 8.
The Entergy Power Plant in Newark announced its closure in November of last year.
In fact, the coal industry saw near-record numbers of plant closings in 2018.
Many noted competition from cheaper natural gas and renewables as the cause.
Though some lawmakers blame federal regulations like the Clean Power Plan for the industry's decline.
Entergy's Newark Power Plant closure announcement came after an agreement with The Sierra Club and National Parks Conservation Association, saying the plant caused too much air pollution.
But Wheeler said it's possible that this measure will change the plans of some previously failing plants across the state.
"I don't want to comment on any specific plant, because I don't know the reasons behind the plant closure for a given plant," Wheeler said. "But with the new regulations, it's always possible that an older plant that was slated to close may not close or may stay open longer than they planned to, and it's possible an older plant that has closed could reopen."
Wheeler also expects brand new power plants to open as a result.
However, Democratic leaders who have pledged to make combating climate change a priority are already threatening lawsuits over the measure.
Region 8 News also reached out to Entergy for comment about any possible changes coming for the Newark plant, but we have not yet heard back.
