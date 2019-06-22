Man critically injured in shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found in Downtown Memphis Saturday morning.
The victim was found at the intersection of BB King Blvd and Adams Avenue.
West Memphis police say the shooting originally happened near one of the bridges crossing over the Mississippi River.
One man was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Investigators were able to determine that the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence situation between brothers.
This investigation has since been taken over by Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department.
