Memphis artist hopes to set new record

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tylur French of Youngblood studio of Memphis has sculptures and artwork placed all over the city.
His “Memphis” sign has become a fixture on social media.
“It’s wonderful. It’s so great to see the community embrace it,” said French.
The Mud Island “Memphis” sign is just one of the many artistic footprints he has around the city.
French created the eye-catching bicycle arch at Overton Park and the colorful water tower near Broad, just to name a few.
“A city that has more art in its landscape is a more humane, more thoughtful and kinder city,” said French.
However, his most ambitious piece of art work is housed at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
It’s a 12,000 square-foot sequence mosaic mural.
“It all moves every time the wind blows,” said French.
It took thousands of hours to complete, over the course of 18 months.
“I think when we were about halfway through and we were like, ‘this is never going to end!’ And then we decided to see has anything else this crazy of this scale happened before,” said French.
Turns out it hadn’t.
This massive project was a world record-breaking piece of art. French says the current record holder for a “sequence mosaic artwork” is half his size at just over 6,000 square-feet.
French says he wasn't chasing a record.
“So, our initial idea was just to most efficiently affect that space and make it beautiful for the families and patients and everybody else,” said French.
French has already entered his application for the Guinness World Records, but he’s learning it’s a long process. French says it will likely be another 6-8 months before it’s certified.
