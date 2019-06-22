School district adds another SRO, works toward having an officer in every building

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students may be on vacation, but one Region 8 school district is using this summer to increase safety.
Nettleton School Superintendent James Dunivan said he requested another school resource officer for the 2019-2020 school year.
It's part of his effort to have one SRO in each building.
This addition would get the district up to six officers.
And Dunivan is planning to locate the new SRO on the University Heights side of town.
"We have two buildings over there, and they're separated by Aggie Road, which is pretty busy," Dunivan said. "We want to put this sixth officer at one of those campuses, so that we have one at each campus, that way if there was an issue and there was some need for an officer and Aggie Road was impassable, I would already have an officer on that side."
Dunivan said they’ve been working in the budget an additional officer each year until they reach the goal of eight.
