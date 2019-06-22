Walk to honor donors for their support of organ/tissue donation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Mid-America Transplant had their first-ever Life Awareness Ride. Run. Walk. to honor those who donated their bodies to save others.
At the June 22 event, 150 people were there to thank the families of those who donated their organs or tissue.
Communications Specialist with Mid-American Transplant Justin Phelps said the need for donors is high.
“There’s about 239 Arkansas residents waiting for the gift of life today,” he said. “They’re waiting for a life-saving chance for a second chance at life.”
Since working with the organization, Phelps said the patients are hopeful.
“Those people are looking for a little bit of hope,” he said. “They’re looking for a bright spot in their day to think there’s a chance there might be a second chance at life.”
