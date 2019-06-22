Yard sale brings in thousands to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The “World’s Largest Yard Sale” was Saturday and held many booths and vendors from across Northeast Arkansas.
Homemade items, décor and more were at the dozens of booths at Southside Softball Complex.
Shanneil White said she enjoyed her time at the flea market in comparison to the end of her driveway.
“I’ve done pretty well,” White said. “I’ve actually marked everything about half off about halfway through and that’s been very helpful in getting rid of stuff, so I don’t have to haul it home.”
Among the many booths, Kendra Wattelet with the Arkansas Pet Savers were there to raise money for their 50 dogs.
“They’re all really great dogs just looking for a forever home,” she said. “We just need people to check us out on Facebook and give the dogs a chance, just come look at their little faces and you’ll fall in love.”
A portion of proceeds at Saturday’s event went to the Miracle League of Jonesboro and the Miracle League Park.
