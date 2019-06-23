Brookland school’s out but street crews are in for work

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) -Drivers going through part of Brookland will need to find an alternate route for a couple of weeks.
School Street will be temporarily closed for some repair work in front of the Bearcat Field House.
Brookland Street Supervisor Billy Pirtle said this is the best time to get work done in the area.
“We’re going to replace this crosswalk here,” Pirtle said. “We’re trying to work on some of these streets for the summer since school is out. This is the best time to do it.”
Pirtle said the crosswalk is broken in a number of places and they don’t want anyone to fall.
“It’s all about safety,” Pirtle said. “That’s what’s real important is safety.”
The section of School Street will be closed Monday, June 24 through Sunday, July 7.
Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones said there will be an alternate drive around will be set up for cars, but large truck traffic will need to avoid School Street and find an alternate route.
Mayor Jones said they hope to have the work complete and the road back open on Monday, July 8.
