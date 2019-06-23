Community gathers in honor of slain West Memphis teen

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - People came together in West Memphis Saturday, to remember the life of a 16-year-old who was killed in April.
Taylon Vail is gone, but the large crowd that walked in his honor proved he will not be forgotten.
“Rain or shine. We're here. I'm ready to walk,” said Tabatha Vail, mother.
Lead by Taylon Vail's mother, more than 100 friends and family members walked down a soggy street in his honor.
“It is amazing, and I appreciate the support,” said Vail.
Her son was shot and killed April 12, while he played video games in his grandmother’s home.
More than a dozen shots were fired into the home.
West Memphis Police have not made any arrests in connection with Vail's death.
“To know that the suspects are still around, it's nerve-racking, but I know that justice will be served,” said Vail.
The large crowd showed just how much Taylon meant to so many.
“Everyone here, Taylon has had some type of impact in their lives. This means so much for them to come out and support and to show that they really care,” said Vail.
“It's just sad to see him go,” said Elijah Love, friend.
Taylon had dreams of playing basketball at the University of Kentucky and those dreams were taken from him.
However, his memory will live on forever with the people.
“He touched so many people within 16 years being here on Earth,” said Vail.
His mother says she knows someone out there knows who killed her son. She just needs them to come forward.
If you know anything about this case, call the Crittenden County Crimestoppers at 870-732-4444.
