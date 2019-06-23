Report: Six injured in boat explosion at Lake Catherine

HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - An explosion and fire Saturday at Lake Catherine State Park in Hot Spring County injured six people as authorities attempt to find out the cause, according to a report from Little Rock television station KARK.
The incident happened around 1 p.m. June 22 on a boat that was on a trailer being loaded into the water.
An off-duty firefighter noticed the fire and explosion and called for help, KARK reported.
Some of the injured were children, but how the injuries happened were not known.
However, three people were airlifted from the scene.
The Lake Hamilton Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the fire and the cause of the explosion, KARK said.
