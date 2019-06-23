Storms pound Region 8 causing damage, power outages

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A severe storm Sunday caused damage at the Brookland High School football field as well as toppled trees all throughout Region 8.
Entergy Arkansas reported almost 1,400 customers in the Bono and Cash areas were without power as the severe storms dumped rain and winds in the area.
There were nearly 600 Entergy customers in Pocahontas without power, while another 250 customers in White County in the Bald Knob and Judsonia were in the dark.
To the north, nearly 260 Entergy Arkansas customers in Independence County were without power while about 140 more in Jackson County were under an outage.
Entergy also reported nearly 240 customers in the Blytheville and Leachville areas were without power Sunday.
Craighead Electric also reported nearly 1,800 customers without power Sunday afternoon, with nearly 1,200 in Greene County and about 500 in Craighead County.
The utility reported customers from Delaplaine to Paragould to Walcott to Bono were without power due to the outage.
Woodruff Electric reported nearly 1,500 customers were without power Sunday, mainly west of McCrory, southwest of Wynne and east of Forrest City, according to a post on its website.
There were about 2,100 customers of North Arkansas Electric Cooperative without power Sunday, with over half in the Ash Flat area, according to the utility’s website.
The storms pushed 60 mph winds through the region, with heavy winds reported in Black Rock and Walnut Ridge, according to the National Weather Service.
Damage has been reported in a lot of Region 8 from fences blown over, trees reported down, and some roof damage, especially in the Brookland area.
The damage was also reported at the Brookland football field.
