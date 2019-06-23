Tuskegee Airman who flew 142 WWII combat missions dies at 99

In this Sept. 11, 2013 file photo, actress Loni Anderson, left, receives the Millie Taylor award from Lt. Col. Bob Friend, a Tuskegee Airman, during the 2nd Annual Heroes Helping Heroes Benefit Concert at The House of Blues, in Los Angeles. World War II pilot Friend, one of the last original members of the famed all-black Tuskegee Airmen, has died at the age of 99. Friend’s daughter, Karen Friend Crumlich, told The Desert Sun her father died Friday, June 21, 2019, at a Southern California hospital. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File) (Source: Paul A. Hebert/Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)