Deputies injured in Cross County pursuit

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A chase in Cross County resulted in two deputies being airlifted on Monday.
According to Wynne Chief of Police Jackie Clark, it began when there was a stolen car in Parkin.
A chase ensued that involved the Cross County Sheriff’s Department and Wynne Police.
The suspect was chased down Highway 64 into Wynne and then to Fair Oaks, where they turned around and went back into Wynne.
During the chase, two Cross County deputy cars collided near the former Kelly’s Restaurant on Highway 1.
The suspect was arrested near Earle on Highway 64B.
Two deputies were airlifted but are not in critical condition.
Cross County Sheriff David West says that one deputy has an injured hip while the other has a broken leg.
The name of the suspect involved is unknown but that person is currently in custody.
The suspect is being held in the Cross County Jail.
