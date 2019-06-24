GR8 Job! Nice Pak donates to JPD’s diapers and wipes program

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department thanked Nice Pak for their donation of wet wipes to the department’s diapers and wipes program.
According to a Facebook post by Jonesboro police, the wipes and diapers will be given to local charities and to those who stop by the police department and express a need.
JPD said if anyone that could benefit from the program can send them a message on Facebook, call the desk sergeant at 870-935-5657, or stop by their location at 1001 S. Caraway Road.
