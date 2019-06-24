Highway 18 at Nettleton to close for railroad work

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorist will have to detour around the Highway 18 and Nettleton intersection, while the railroad company works on the tracks.
The City of Jonesboro put out a notice on Facebook Monday, announcing the closure of the railroad at Highway 18 (Highland) and Nettleton on Thursday, June 27, and Friday, June 28.
If drivers are heading away from Jonesboro, they'll have to take a right on East Nettleton and then a left on Watts to reconnect to Highland Drive.
If drivers are heading to Jonesboro, they'll have to take a left on Watts and then a right on East Nettleton to reconnect to Highland Drive.
The city says Burlington Northern Santa Fe will be replacing crossing panels on the tracks.
All lanes set to reopen by Thursday night, but will have to re-close on Friday morning.
