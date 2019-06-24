Keeping local businesses safe in the community

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some local business owners are looking for ways to make sure their businesses are secure.
A lot of them are not able to afford expensive security systems like the bigger retail stores.
For example, Cherrie Kassen and Mckenzie Catt own a Hair Salon and Boutique on Stallings Lane in Jonesboro.
Kassen has been running her own business for ten years.
Her first salon was on Gee Street, and not long ago, she had a close call.
"Had I not had it locked and had to go to the bathroom, I'd have been robbed," said Kassen.
Instead of her place being robbed, the store next door was and held at gunpoint.
Even though she's since moved, Kassen is aware that crime can happen anywhere at any time.
Jonesboro police Sergeant Lyle Waterworth shared a few tips on how to keep your business safe.
"The most important thing they can do for themselves is to know the businesses around them and introduce themselves, that way people know who's coming in and out," said Waterworth.
Other tips include making sure your doors are always locked and have a well-lit area inside and out.
You can ask for extra patrol in your area, or you can fill out a request form on their website at Jonesboropolice.com
