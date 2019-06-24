‘Lactation pod’ would give privacy for mothers at FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County and the Memphis Grizzlies are working with Mamava to open "lactation pods" at FedExForum.
The pods would be a private area for mothers to feed their babies while attending events at the Forum.
Shelby County Commissioners will vote on the measure Monday. If it passes, Shelby County Health Department will consider other places in the county for the pods.
“It is exciting to be able to support mothers and babies at FedExForum, one of our busiest attractions,” says Shelby County Commissioner Brandon Morrison. “Research shows that breastfeeding is not only the healthiest option for infants, but actually saves on future health related costs for both mother and baby.”
The Mamava pods are becoming popular for sporting events. One recently opened up in Chicago at Wrigley Field.
