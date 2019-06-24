Man admits to stabbing victim, saying police would not find knife used in incident

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville man was arrested after admitting to stabbing another man on Saturday.
According to a Blytheville Police Department investigative report, police responded to the area of 10th Street and Moultrie Drive due to a man and woman covered in blood.
Police said the victim, who was suffering a stab wound to his torso, gave partial information about the suspect but did say the incident happened in the 1000-block of Hearn Street.
The victim was flown to a Memphis hospital with a punctured lung.
Police then went to a home on Hearn Street and spoke to the people who lived there who said the victim was stabbed after he walked downstairs into the living room by another person living at the home.
As the investigation progressed, the suspect was identified as 53-year-old Robert Wayne Jamison of Blytheville.
Police found Jamison in the area of 21st and Marguerite streets as he was attempting to enter the back yard of a home.
Police said he had a wound to his hand consistent with holding the blade of a knife.
“When officers advised Robert Jamison why he was being arrested, he stated that he did it, and would take his charge,” the investigative report said.
Jamison was arrested and taken to Great River Medical Center in Blytheville to have his injury treated.
The investigative report said Jamison admitted to stabbing the victim and discarding the knife.
“When asked where he discarded the knife, he (Jamison) stated that no one would find it, refusing to identify the location in which the knife was discarded at,” the investigative report stated.
The detective returned to the home on Hearn Street and spoke with a witness who identified Jamison from a six-person photo line-up.
Jamison faces first-degree battery and tampering with physical evidence charges.
