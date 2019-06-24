Man charged with murder of 3 found dead in house fire

EARLE, Ark. (WMC) - A man man faces murder charges after three people were found dead in a house fire in April.
The bodies were discovered in Earle, Arkansas, on April 15.
Kendrick Jones, Chassidy Brown and her 5-year-old child were all found inside the burning home. A medical examiner determined both adult victims were shot before the fire was set.
Detectives were able to locate Ezekiel Lindsey, a former boyfriend of Chassidy Brown, and determined he was the suspect.
Lindsey was arrested Saturday in Brinkley and taken to Crittenden County, where he faces three counts of capital murder.
