Monday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

FARGO, N.D. (KAIT/ABC News) - One 11-year-old boy made his way to Fargo, North Dakota to hand deliver 250 doughnuts to police officers and North Dakota State Troopers.
Tyler Carach is from Florida and has spent the past two years delivering doughnuts to officers across the country.
He and his mother were in Grand Forks when they decided to give Fargo a visit making North Dakota state number 47.
Tyler said in the past two years he’s only snuck 26 donuts for himself along the way.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.