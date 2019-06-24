Police: Shots fired calls ‘unfounded’ early Monday morning

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police officers investigated two scenes after calls about shots being fired early Monday morning.
Police tell Region 8 News that officers first responded to the 1400-block of Brookhaven Road around 12:30 a.m. after several calls of shots fired.
Officers searched the scene for victims, shell casings and property damage but found none.
Around 1 a.m., someone called police about shots fired around the 4800-block of Samantha Avenue.
A police officer was across the street and believes the sound may have not been shots fired but a vehicle driving over debris left by Sunday’s storms.
