Severe storms leave damage in their wake

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Monday, June 24.
Making News
Severe storms rolled through Region 8 Sunday, knocking down trees and power lines. Adam Jones will have live reports throughout Good Morning Region 8 starting at 6.
Residents in Greene and Clay Counties will have trouble calling for help after CenturyLink reported a 911 outage.
When Brookland students head back to school this fall they’ll be a little safer.
Weather Headlines
Severe t hunderstorms moved through Region 8 yesterday and lingering showers should taper off by early morning, resulting in a generally dry day.
Temperatures begin in the 60s and 70s with light winds.
Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sun as highs reach the mid-80s.
