Severe storms leave damage in their wake

Brookland Storm Damage
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 24, 2019 at 5:37 AM CDT - Updated June 24 at 5:37 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Monday, June 24.

Making News

Severe storms rolled through Region 8 Sunday, knocking down trees and power lines. Adam Jones will have live reports throughout Good Morning Region 8 starting at 6.

Residents in Greene and Clay Counties will have trouble calling for help after CenturyLink reported a 911 outage.

When Brookland students head back to school this fall they’ll be a little safer.

Weather Headlines

Bryan's Monday forecast_June 24

Severe t hunderstorms moved through Region 8 yesterday and lingering showers should taper off by early morning, resulting in a generally dry day.

Temperatures begin in the 60s and 70s with light winds.

Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sun as highs reach the mid-80s.

