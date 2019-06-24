Some Greene, Clay Co. residents can’t call 911

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Some in Greene County won’t be able to call 911 from their home phone lines.
According to a Facebook post by the Paragould Police Department, CenturyLink told Paragould Emergency Services around 1:40 a.m. that 36% of their customers have issues with calling 911.
The company said a technician will work on the issue Monday morning.
They said the outage affects the northern portion of Greene County and residents in Clay County.
However, it seems calling 911 from cellular devices wasn’t affected.
