Some Greene, Clay Co. residents can’t call 911

Some Greene, Clay Co. residents can’t call 911
The company said a technician will work on the issue Monday morning. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Jorge Quiquivix | June 24, 2019 at 2:11 AM CDT - Updated June 24 at 2:11 AM

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Some in Greene County won’t be able to call 911 from their home phone lines.

According to a Facebook post by the Paragould Police Department, CenturyLink told Paragould Emergency Services around 1:40 a.m. that 36% of their customers have issues with calling 911.

Paragould Emergency Services was notified by CenturyLink at 1:40 this morning that 36% of their customers are...

Posted by Paragould Police Department on Sunday, June 23, 2019

The company said a technician will work on the issue Monday morning.

They said the outage affects the northern portion of Greene County and residents in Clay County.

However, it seems calling 911 from cellular devices wasn’t affected.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.