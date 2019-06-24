Tensions between Iran, U.S. could trigger higher gas prices

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -For the seventh straight week, gas prices across the country fell. But analysts warn that streak may soon end.
In Arkansas, according to a GasBuddy.com’s survey of 1,826 stations, the average price for a gallon of gasoline fell 2.2 cents to $2.31.
The national average fell 2.5 cents to $2.65. That’s 19.2 cents cheaper than it was a month ago.
“For the seventh straight week, the national average price of gasoline has fallen,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “But, just in time for the upcoming holiday, the streak is at high risk of being broken.”
He attributes the threat of higher prices to last week’s refinery explosion in Philadelphia which, he says, “may ultimately serve to push gasoline prices higher once we learn more details about how long that facility may be offline.”
Should the refinery be down for an extended period of time, he says prices could go up.
DeHaan also warns tensions between Iran and the United States could trigger an uptick.
“If tempers continue to flare between the two countries, motorists may fall victim to the rocky relationship in the form of higher gas prices,” he said.
To find the cheapest gas prices wherever you travel, visit the Region 8 News Pump Patrol page.
