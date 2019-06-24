Women get outdoors to learn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A group is organizing to get women comfortable with being outside and enjoying nature.
The Women Outdoor Network met Sunday to discuss activities the ladies would like to learn.
The organization teaches about hunting, fishing, animal trapping and much more.
Hollie Sanders with the Central Arkansas Nature Center said she’s involved with the organization to help create the bond between nature and women.
“I think not just women, but people need to experience the outdoors,” she said. “It’s just having someone say, ‘Come along with me, and we’ll show you how.’”
Sanders said the invitation to get women outdoors will get more involved.
She said the Facebook page for the organization showcases what they’re capable of.
“I wanted to network the women so they could get to know each other, Sanders said. “They could go outside and do things together.”
For more information on the upcoming Women Outdoor Network meetings, call (870) 933-6787.
