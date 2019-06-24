WWII Navy vet, 94, joins family business as barista

94-year-old barista joins family business
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 24, 2019 at 4:30 PM CDT - Updated June 24 at 4:30 PM

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WXII/NBC NEWS) - Bob Sargent of Burlington, North Carolina is starting a new career at the sprightly age of 94.

The World War II Navy veteran is sporting a new uniform to serve his community: A barista apron.

Sargent’s granddaughter and her husband opened Salvation Coffee Company less than a year ago in Burlington off South Church Street. They decided they needed a new barista.

When asked if he’s ever going to retire, Sargent replies, “I’ve tried that 3 times, didn’t work”.

Copyright 2019 WXII/NBC News. All rights reserved.