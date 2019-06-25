Arkansas to play at Minute Maid Park in 2020

Once again, the Arkansas-Texas rivalry will be renewed when the Hogs take on the Longhorns under the lights at Minute Maid Park. It’ll be the third-straight year the two teams have played at least once and just the fifth time since 2005. Both teams split a two-game midweek series in Austin during the 2019 season and the 2020 matchup will be the second time both programs have played each other in the College Classic (2012).