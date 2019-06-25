Arkansas State football lands three new commitments for 2020 class

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Recruiting never stops for Arkansas State football. Blake Anderson and Sean Coughlin are beefing up the trenches for the 2020 class.
The Red Wolves received 3 out of state commitments in the last 3 days.
Austin Woods verballed with the Red Wolves Tuesday morning. He’s a 6′6″ offensive tackle from Oklahoma. Woods had offers from Illinois, Louisiana Tech, and Texas State.
Kyle Kelly tweeted his A-State pledge Tuesday afternoon. The 6′6″ tackle hails from Mill Valley High in Kansas. He had offers from Tulane, Ohio, and Western Kentucky to name a few.
Noah Smith is the tallest of the trio, he lines up at 6′8″ He’s a two sport athlete from Locust Fork in Alabama. Smith verballed with A-State on Sunday.
The Early Signing Period for Division 1 football is December 18th - 20th. The next signing day is February 5th.
