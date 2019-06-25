Arkansas women’s hoops paired with Kansas State in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Kansas State is coming off of a solid season, as they went 21-12 and 11-7 in the Big 12. The ‘Cats parlayed that success into a NCAA Tournament berth, returning to the Big Dance after advancing to the third round of the 2018 WNIT the season before. The Wildcats will return their leading scorer from a season ago, as senior Peyton Williams, who averaged 15.8 points per game, is back for her senior season. The First-Team All-Big 12 selection powered Kansas State last season, and will present a challenge for the Hogs down on the block.