Beck Pride Center opens conversation about PTSD

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A State’s Beck Pride center hosted a private screening of “Battlefield: Home-Breaking the Silence” on June 25.
The screening was opened to veterans and their families, as well as members of the community.
There was a post screening question and answer of the documentary, which focused on the life of Anita Holsapple, the daughter of a vet. Holsapple worked 10 years on the documentary. She tells the story of her relationship with her father when he returned from war.
Director of the Beck Pride Center, Lynda Nash, said she hopes this starts the conversation on how people could better understand post traumatic stress disorder and serve those who’ve served for us.
“Our veterans are very valuable to our community," Nash said. "We need them and we need them to be present. So we need to increase our understanding so that we can help them participate in their community.”
The Beck Pride center provides all Northeast combat wounded veterans with educational programs and services. The center serves veterans on the campus, but you don’t have to be a student.
Nash said there are a wide of range of PTSDs, but combat PTSD is something that many can’t put their mind around.
“They develop this hypervigilance and it comes out sporadically,” Nash said. “It changes their life, it changes their pattern of activities.”
Nash said the better we understand PTSD as family and community members, the better we can help them cope.
