Deadline to apply for Arkansas Scholarship Lottery approaching

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -Time is running out to apply for the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.
According to a report from affiliate KATV, the deadline to apply for the lottery this year is July 1.
Like many students, Mirian Ramirez said she was worried about whether or not she had enough money saved to attend college.
“My parents didn’t have money saved up, I didn’t have money saved up during high school,” Ramirez said. “It wasn’t until my senior year that I actually started working. There was no money for me to go to school.”
However, Ramirez said she received the scholarship and used that money to go to college. She is now an attorney in Hot Springs.
In a decade, the Lottery Commission awarded around 500,000 scholarships, totaling nearly $1 billion. They average around 30,000 recipients per year.
“If you buy a ticket and you win, obviously you’re a winner,” Bishop Woosley said. “If you buy a ticket and you don’t win, you’re supporting a student who’s gonna get a scholarship.”
