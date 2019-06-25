Five-year-old cancer victim promoted to Honorary Colonel

“That reposing special trust and confidence in the patriotism, valor, fidelity, and abilities of River Oakley Nimmo, I do hereby appoint him an Honorary Colonel in the National Guard of Arkansas and of the United States to rank as such from the 20th day of June Two Thousand Nineteen. He is therefore carefully and diligently to discharge the duty of the office to which he is appointed by doing and performing all manners of things thereunto belonging. This commission is to continue in force during the pleasure of the Governor of the State of Arkansas for the time being.”