Five-year-old cancer victim promoted to Honorary Colonel

CAMDEN, Ark. (KFSM/KAIT) -A five-year-old cancer victim received a promotion to Honorary Colonel.
According to an article by news affiliate KFSM, River “Oakley” Nimmo, whose only wish was to be an army man, received the promotion by the Arkansas National Guard following his death.
Oakley died Thursday, June 20 from a rare form of cancer called neuroblastoma.
His family asked service members from across the state to attend his funeral on June 25 in Camden, Arkansas.
“The family requests anyone that is serving or has served in the any branch of the United States Military to attend in uniform in honor of Oakley’s dream to serve his country,” his obituary said.
Uniformed soldiers and police officers from all across the state showed up.
Oakley’s promotion took effect on June 20, the day he died.
A certificate of Oakley’s promotion states:
“That reposing special trust and confidence in the patriotism, valor, fidelity, and abilities of River Oakley Nimmo, I do hereby appoint him an Honorary Colonel in the National Guard of Arkansas and of the United States to rank as such from the 20th day of June Two Thousand Nineteen. He is therefore carefully and diligently to discharge the duty of the office to which he is appointed by doing and performing all manners of things thereunto belonging. This commission is to continue in force during the pleasure of the Governor of the State of Arkansas for the time being.”
The certificate was signed by Major General Mark H. Berry, Adjutant General of the State of Arkansas and Governor Asa Hutchinson, Commander-in-Chief of the Arkansas National Guard.
Thousands of people followed Oakley’s battle against cancer on their Facebook page “Prayers for Oakley Nimmo”. The page generated over 19,000 likes.
