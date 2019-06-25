Helena-West Helena police looking for person of interest in deadly shooting

Dashon Hawkins
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 25, 2019 at 9:44 AM CDT - Updated June 25 at 1:53 PM

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Police in Helena-West Helena are looking for a person of interest in a deadly shooting.

Officers responded around 1:40 p.m. Friday to the scene at 501 Elm Street where they found 30-year-old LaPatrick Otis.

Otis was in the driver’s seat of a gold 2005 Lincoln Town Car. He had a gunshot wound to the right back side of his head.

Otis was flown to a Memphis hospital where he was pronounced dead the next day.

Police also found a loaded AR-15 in the vehicle with Otis.

Investigators are now trying to locate Dashon Hawkins who is a person of interest.

