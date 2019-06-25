I-555 ramp in Jonesboro to close for asphalt work

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Improvements to Interstate 555 in Jonesboro will require a temporary ramp closure.
According to ARDOT, the I-555 southbound exit ramp to Red Wolf/Stadium Blvd. will close on Wed., June 26 at 8:30 a.m.
Crews will be performing asphalt work to the ramp.
The closure will be in place until work is done, which is estimated to be late Wednesday night.
ARDOT encourages drivers to use Caraway Rd. exit for Red Wolf/Stadium Blvd. access.
Traffic will be controlled with signs, traffic barrels, and message boards.
If you are driving through the area, you are urged to use caution.
