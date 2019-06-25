June 25: Muggy morning; storm cleanup continues

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8.
Here’s a look at what’s making news this Tuesday, June 25:
News Headlines
Many residents in Pocahontas spent their Monday cleaning up after storms rolled through the area over the weekend.
Improvements to Interstate 555 in Jonesboro will require a temporary ramp closure.
A chase Monday in Cross County resulted in one man’s arrest and two deputies airlifted to a Memphis hospital with serious injuries.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Weather Headlines
A few upper-level clouds are pushing across Region 8 this morning.
Temperatures are in the low 70s and should rebound to near 90 by this afternoon, aided by abundant sunshine.
Partly cloudy skies this evening with lows near 70.
Daily showers and thunderstorms will be more isolated through midweek.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your full forecast coming up at the top of the hour. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.