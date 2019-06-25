Local school looks to remove paddling’s

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One school in Region 8 said they’re interested in removing corporal punishment from their entire school system.
In a recent legislative session, a Bill passed that limited the types of punishment you can use on children with intellectual, nonverbal or autistic disabilities.
The Jonesboro Public Schools are taking it to vote Tuesday night on whether to officially ban the corporal punishment.
JPS Superintendent Dr. Kim Wilbanks said they felt the idea was best for the school system.
“The message that we send when we use corporal punishment," Dr. Wilbanks said. "It’s just not a message that we, as a district, want to send to a student.”
The school began implementing the minimal corporal punishment last year, according to Wilbanks.
“In our district we used corporal punishment in such a limited way that we decided it was in the best decision of our district to eliminate the use of corporal punishment,” Dr. Wilsbanks said.
Allyson Maxwell, who is a mom to three students enrolled at JPS, said she’s in favor of the removal of corporal punishment.
“I feel like maybe our methods that we used years ago, the impact that we had on students and the change in behavior wasn’t actually what we needed,” Maxwell said.
Her method involves talking to her children to resolve any issues.
“It’s your own child, you’ll take them home and you’ll talk with them about what happened. Talk with the school about what happened and then you can honor that punishment or that consequence at home,” she said.
Tuesday’s vote will determine if the school will progress with the corporal punishment.
