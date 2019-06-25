Man arrested after stealing vehicle hours after being released from jail

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A man recently released on previous charges is in trouble with the law again after he reportedly stole a vehicle.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Josue Giovanni Rosales was released from the Craighead County Detention Center on April 8 shortly after 6 p.m. after being sentenced for previous charges.
Later that night, Rosales went to Kum & Go, 2214 E. Johnson, around 7:20 p.m. before going into the store at 7:35 p.m. to make a purchase.
Rosales stayed at the gas station until 7:50 p.m. when someone reportedly parked their vehicle.
According to video surveillance captured by the store, Rosales entered the driver’s side of the vehicle, then left the store, heading west.
After 8:30 p.m., Jonesboro police responded to a crash at the 3500-block of E. Nettleton. According to the probable cause affidavit, Rosales hit a light pole, severely damaging the vehicle and pole before leaving the scene on foot.
Rosales faces charges of theft of a vehicle, a Class C felony, second-degree criminal mischief, and reckless driving.
His next court appearance is set for July 31.
