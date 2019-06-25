Man faces charges accused of threatening to burn down home with woman, children inside

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces terroristic threatening and assault charges after the victim told police the man threatened to trap her and her grandchildren in a house and burn it down.
A probable cause affidavit states the on Monday afternoon, Jonesboro police responded to a home in the 3000-block of Parkwood Road due to an unwanted guest.
The police spoke to suspect, Joshua James, who told police he had nothing to say and to ask the victim if the officer wanted to know what was going on.
The victim told police that when she came home she asked James to turn down the music.
That is when she said he became argumentative and started yelling, cursing, hitting the wall and throwing items. She went on to say one of the items nearly hit her in the face.
She then told police that James said he would trap her and her two grandchildren, who were with her at the time, inside the house and burn it down with them inside.
James was taken into custody without incident.
He went before Judge David Boling on Tuesday, June 25.
Boling found probable cause to charge James with first-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree assault on a household member. His bond was set a $60,000.
